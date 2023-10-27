BMW launches octane X4 M40i in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury automobile brand, BMW launched its X4 M40i in the Indian market. The new SUV will be a limited-edition one and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The BMW X4 M40i will be bought in India via a Completely Built Up unit (CBU). The price of the SUV starts at Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature highlights include a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel, 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display, a 3-zone automatic climate control, reclining rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV draws its power from a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine delivers a 355 bhp at 5,200-6,500 rpm and a 500 Nm of torque at 1,900-5,000 rpm. Transmission options include an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.

The SUV is fitted as standard with 20-inch Jet Black M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with Red-high gloss brake calipers.

Safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.