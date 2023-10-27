Driver Unions Unveil Wayanad Tourist Taxi App to Capitalize on Visitor Surge

In response to the growing influx of tourists in the district, local drivers and tourist taxi owners have introduced a novel app-based taxi service known as ‘Spot Taxi Call Centre.’ The initial launch of this project took place recently in the Sulthan Bathery municipal area and Noolpuzha village panchayat.

Cabbies selected this region for the pilot launch due to the frequent arrival of tourists from Bengaluru, leading to increased demand for taxi services. As per N Sajeev, the secretary of the Spot Taxi Call Centre, “More than 100 taxis have already enlisted themselves with the call centre. Both the drivers and owners of vehicles are the investors as well as beneficiaries.” The drivers receive a share of Rs 1,000, while the owners’ share amounts to Rs 500.

One of the key advantages of this initiative is that it allows not only properties directly associated with tourism but also those with no direct link to tourist accommodations in the area to benefit. The app facilitates direct communication between drivers and tourists, eliminating the need for intermediaries who used to claim a portion of taxi fares as commission.

Anto George of Buddy Soft Technologies, the firm providing technological support for the app, explained the process, “Each tourism property would be linked to the network, and if a customer needs a vehicle, she can enter the system by scanning the QR code. A visitor will only have to enter her mobile number and the number of persons. These details would be transferred to the call centre, from where the customer would be contacted. From the call centre, the driver of the available vehicle would be contacted. If one vehicle is not available, the next vehicle in line would take its turn.”

This innovative solution not only meets the rising demand for transportation services in the region but also empowers both local drivers and tourists to enjoy a more convenient and direct connection.