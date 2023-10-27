UAE announces online classes for students

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has announced that classes in all UAE federal government schools will only be conducted online on Friday. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has urged all private institutions in Dubai to consider distance learning. The decision was taken due to heavy flooding brought by thunderstorms that hit the country on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged all private sector companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday. UAE government has announced remote work all federal government employees on Friday, October 27. The UAE Council of Ministers issued the directive for remote work. The UAE Council of Ministers informed that federal employees whose presence are required at the workplace are exempted from this decision.