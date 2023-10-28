Abu Dhabi Airport’s new terminal opening date announced

Abu Dhabi: The opening date of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A announced. The new terminal will begin operations on November 1. Etihad Airways will operate a ceremonial flight on October 31, ahead of the official opening to public.

The newest terminal (A) will operate simultaneously with Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from November 1 to 14. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

Also Read: List of items that people travelling to UAE must avoid

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will start flying from the new terminal on November 1. From November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights. It will go fully operational from its new home on November 14, along with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other airlines. From November 14, 28 airlines will be fully operational from Terminal A.

Terminal A will have 35,000 square metres of retail space with 163 shops. These include Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, and the world’s first Muji airport store. Dining outlets include Jones the Grocer, Taste of India, Starbucks, Camden Food Co., McDonalds and TGI Fridays. Additionally, Todd English will open its his first airport restaurant. It also features two health and beauty spas and a 138-bedroom hotel.