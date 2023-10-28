CM MK Stalin Urges President Murmu to Pass Anti-NEET Bill

Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to promptly approve the ‘Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’ passed by the Assembly, which aims to eliminate the NEET examination. The bill has been awaiting presidential assent for over a year, and Stalin personally handed a letter to the President during her visit to Chennai before her departure to New Delhi. In the letter, he urgently requested her intervention on this matter and urged her to grant approval to the bill without delay.

Stalin emphasized that the NEET-based medical selection process is discriminatory, particularly against students from disadvantaged and economically challenged backgrounds. Tamil Nadu has opted for an MBBS selection process based on Plus 2 marks, which has historically been successful for the state. However, this approach was disrupted due to the introduction of NEET by the central government and subsequent legislative changes.