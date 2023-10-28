Lack of information on expired Covid vaccination doses indicated by Right To Information reply

The response to a Right To Information (RTI) application said that the Ministry of Health does not currently have any information regarding the Covid vaccine’s expired dosages. The data of expired Covid vaccines were sought by K Govindan Nampoothiry, an RTI activist from Kerala.

‘The Union Health Ministry has procured 1,754.1 lakh crore vaccines to fight against Covid 19. Around Rs. 36,397.65 crore was spent, according to the RTI document. But, the health ministry did not provide a precise answer to the RTI query on the number of unused vaccine doses due to the expiry date on September 5, 2023,’ said Nampoothiry.

The Ministry of Health’s response (dated October 19) stated that ‘the information may be transferred to States/UTs,’ according to Nampoothiry, who had submitted the RTI application on August 30.

‘It is strange that the Ministry of Health does not have an accurate, centralised figure on the vital question about the number of expired doses. The Ministry of Health, which has kept an accurate count of deaths due to Covid in each state and union territory, and given overview of vaccine distribution, is unable to give this significant information,’ he added.