Mango exports from India surge 19% to nearly $47.98 million during April-August

New Delhi: Mango exports from India surged 19% during the first five months of the ongoing financial year. India has exported mangoes worth $47.98 million during April-August 2023. It was at $ 40.33 million during the same period last year. Data released by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare revealed this.

India exported 27,330.02 MT of mangoes from April to August 2023.India’s mango exports to the USA alone surged by 19% to 2043.60 MT in these first five months. Aside from the USA, India exported mango to Japan (43.08 MT), New Zealand (110.99 MT), Australia (58.42 MT), and South Africa (4.44 MT). India also expanded its mango exports to 41 countries, exploring new markets in Iran, Mauritius, the Czech Republic, and Nigeria.