Stay Updated on Ghats Activity with Your Mobile phone

Researchers at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have introduced the Android version of the Western Ghats Spatial Decision Support System (WGSDSS), adding to the existing web version. The Sahayadri Mobile App serves as a valuable tool for visualizing the ecological sensitivity of the Western Ghats at both village and grid levels. This app is the result of the integration of various data, including biological, geographical, climatic, environmental, and social variables, enhancing transparency in governance and contributing to prudent management of the ecologically and hydrologically crucial Sahyadri hill ranges. Interested users can access the app through the Play Store.

Professor TV Ramachandra from CES, IISc, emphasized how the app enhances transparency in governance and caters to societal needs, ultimately supporting the responsible management of the ecologically significant Sahyadri hill ranges. The visualization of ecologically sensitive regions at more granular levels, such as grids and villages, is crucial for informed decision-making at decentralized levels, involving bodies like biodiversity management committees, in the pursuit of sustainable natural resource management.

WGSDSS has been crafted by integrating open-source software and spatial data in line with open geospatial consortium standards to conduct a wide array of criteria analysis. This mobile app will not only assist in shaping conservation strategies but also in formulating policies for sustainable development, thus contributing to the responsible and informed management of the Western Ghats.