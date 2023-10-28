Tata Group to Produce iPhones for Both Domestic and International Markets

Tata Group is set to commence the production of Apple iPhones for both the domestic and international markets within the next two and a half years, as announced by India’s Electronics and Technology Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on October 27. This signifies a growing confidence among global players in India’s flourishing tech manufacturing sector. Minister Chandrasekhar expressed full support for the growth of Indian electronics companies with a global reach, highlighting their potential to become reliable manufacturing and talent partners for global electronic brands. This move aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global electronics powerhouse.

This development emerged after Tata Group assumed the responsibilities of Apple supplier Wistron Corp, which had conveyed this significant decision during a board meeting. Minister Chandrasekhar acknowledged Wistron for its role in establishing a global supply chain from India, with Indian companies at the forefront. By choosing to manufacture iPhones in India, this decision underscores the country’s growing prowess in production and represents a significant shift in Apple’s strategy, as it moves away from its previous practice of primarily selling iPhones produced in China to its global customer base.

The move towards local iPhone manufacturing in India not only showcases the nation’s rising manufacturing capabilities but also reflects Apple’s strategic adjustment as it diversifies its production and supply chain, which could have broad implications for the tech industry and India’s economic landscape.