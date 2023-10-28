Vukomanovic Claims Chhetri’s Freekick Goal Invalid After 10-Game Ban

After serving a 10-match suspension, Kerala Blasters’ head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, made a resolute return to football and emphasized his steadfast stance on his decision to walk out of an ISL match last season. This declaration came in the aftermath of his team’s comeback victory against Odisha FC, securing a 2-1 win.

Vukomanovic was unwavering in his belief that Sunil Chhetri’s ‘quick freekick’ goal during last season’s playoffs between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC was invalid, a point he made vehemently despite the 10-game ban he received for initiating the walkout on March 3rd.

When questioned about his determination to stand by his previous actions, Vukomanovic responded emphatically with a simple “YES.” He then delved into the specifics, explaining, “If you decide to take it in the first 2-3 seconds, that’s a quick freekick. What happened in Bengaluru was a shot after 29 seconds. Then there is the rule that when you spray at a position, you have to wait for the signal. Before we started this season, I was telling the guys from the federation that listen now every time we have a position like that, we are going to shoot, so if you disallow the goal then…it shows that rules are not the same for everybody,” Vukomanovic expressed.

Vukomanovic attributed his unprecedented act of defiance to his upbringing in a region plagued by conflict and tension. Born in Yugoslavia before its disintegration, he represents Serbia, one of the nations that emerged from the turmoil. He shared, “It comes from a family education, your mentality, your character. I remember, when I was a young boy … being oppressed many times in history, the conflicts, the world wars, I don’t want to go into those things. But there is a mentality that we learn, our parents teach us that whenever there is injustice against you, your family, your loved ones, in this case, your team, you have to react. That is in my character,” Vukomanovic said.

The Blasters’ coach also emphasized that he doesn’t always blame referees, adding, “I am just saying the league has to draw in a better environment, better technology, and conditions so that they can improve.”