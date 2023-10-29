Baburaj and Mollywood Stars Rally for Suresh Gopi

Mollywood is rallying behind actor Suresh Gopi, who recently faced criticism for an incident involving a woman journalist in Kochi. While social media saw a wave of condemnation towards the actor, many fellow actors showed their support, reinforcing their solidarity with Suresh Gopi.

Baburaj, a prominent figure in Mollywood, expressed his views, saying, “What a sad situation! I have known Sureshettan for years, and he has never behaved indecently with any woman. Maybe it is his politics that prompted a certain section of the people to demand an apology from him. Let me tell you something; this will only elevate his public image.”

Sreevidya Mullachery, a popular TV host, emphasized her long-standing connection with Suresh Gopi: “I have known sir for years, and I know the person he is. He has always seen me as a daughter, and as someone who always saw him as a father figure, I will always be with him.”

Ponnamma Babu, another actor, pledged her unwavering support, stating, “Sureshetta, no matter what people say, myself and my family will be there for you.”

Meanwhile, a police case has been filed against Suresh Gopi for alleged indecent behavior with a female journalist, under Sections 354 (A-1, 4) of the Indian Penal Code. Further action is pending after recording the complainant’s statement. The journalist initially filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner, which was subsequently forwarded to the Town Assistant Commissioner for further investigation. In response to the Kerala Journalists’ Union’s complaint, State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sati Devi has requested a report from the police.