In a thrilling LaLiga El Clasico, Real Madrid clawed their way back to a 2-1 victory against Barcelona on Saturday, all thanks to the standout performance of their top-scorer, Jude Bellingham, in the second half. Barcelona started the game with a burst of energy and skill, with Ilkay Gundogan capitalizing on a defensive blunder by the visitors to open the scoring in the sixth minute. However, Barcelona’s dominance in the first half failed to convert into more goals.

Bellingham, seizing the moment, made the most of two chances in the second half. First, he unleashed an unstoppable long-range strike into the upper left corner in the 68th minute. Then, in stoppage time, he secured the win after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez expressed his frustration, saying, “Even a draw would be unfair for us after the game we had; they looked like they’d surrendered and then came those disgraceful blows to shock us. It’s a shame. We dominated for 60 minutes, but this is football… Real Madrid have these things… Real Madrid score two goals with the three or two-and-a-half chances they have.”

Despite dominating the first half, Barcelona struggled to capitalize further on their lead. Real Madrid seemed fortunate to enter halftime only one goal down, with chances created by Fermin Lopez and Joao Felix.

In the second half, Andreas Christiansen’s header struck the post, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made an outstanding save to deny Barcelona from a close-range strike by Ronald Araujo.

Real Madrid found their momentum after manager Carlo Ancelotti introduced Eduardo Camavinga and Modric from the bench, and once again, Jude Bellingham was the shining star.

Real Madrid currently leads the standings with 28 points, level with Girona. Barcelona is in third place with 24 points, holding a two-point lead over Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand. The El Clasico delivered another chapter of intense rivalry and memorable moments in the world of football.