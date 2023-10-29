Kerala CM calls Kalamassery blasts unfortunate, NSG and NIA teams En Route to Kerala

Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has described the series of blasts in Kalamassery as a “severe” and “unfortunate” incident. CM informed reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the condition of two individuals who sustained injuries is critical. The blast, which took place at a convention center in Kerala on Sunday, resulted in one fatality and left 36 others injured. State Director General of Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb stated that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). Witnesses at the convention center reported that the explosion occurred in the midst of a prayer.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephone conversation with Pinarayi Vijayan to assess the situation following the loss of a woman’s life in the series of blasts. The Chief Minister noted that the police are actively investigating to gather more information about the blast’s cause. In the wake of this incident, Amit Shah and Pinarayi Vijayan’s discussion led to the dispatch of a team comprising officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to the state for further investigation.