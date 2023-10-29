Kochi Explosion Sparks Terrorism Probe, State on Alert

The state police chief swiftly declared a high alert across Kerala in the wake of a tragic incident at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kochi. A woman lost her life, and more than 30 individuals sustained injuries during a series of explosions that shook the venue during a Jehova’s witnesses prayer meeting on a fateful Sunday.

As investigations are underway, the police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, although sources suggest a potential terror angle. The blasts and ensuing stampede-like chaos left 36 people, including children, injured. Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh confirmed this, stating, “Among the injured, two, including a child, suffered burns exceeding 50 percent, and they will be transferred to Adlux hospital.”

Reports indicate that the state’s anti-terrorist squad is on its way to the scene, and the Kochi Unit of the National Investigation Agency is gathering information related to the incident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the tragedy, revealing that two individuals were in critical condition. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

Various teams, including the Fire force, forensic experts, and fingerprint specialists, are collecting samples at the scene to identify the substances used in the explosion. The Union home ministry is awaiting a preliminary report from Kerala Police to determine further actions.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev reported that the blast site has been secured, with both police and fire rescue teams mobilized. Several injured individuals suffered severe burns, and arrangements are in place for their medical care, including possible transfers to other hospitals. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called on government healthcare professionals to report for duty in response to the incident.

An eyewitness at the convention center estimated that over 2,000 people were present when the incident unfolded. Police received a distress call around 9 am, initiating the emergency response.

Images broadcast on TV channels displayed the frantic efforts of fire rescue and police personnel as they evacuated individuals from the scene. Disturbing footage from within the convention center showed multiple fires and terrified people, including children. Brave souls were seen attempting to extinguish the flames amid scattered and damaged chairs. Outside the convention center, hundreds of people gathered in shock following the explosion.