Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ series passes away at age of 54

At the age of 54, actor Matthew Perry, who was well-known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ passed away. The entertainment industry suffered a great loss when Perry’s death was announced by TMZ and verified by law enforcement authorities.

Perry was found dead at a home in the Los Angeles region on Saturday, according to TMZ. The actor was discovered at the scene in a jacuzzi, and it was said that no drugs were found there. Perry is thought to have perhaps drowned.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson responded to the incident by telling PEOPLE that officers were called about a male in his 50s dying, and they sent officers to Perry’s home. But at the time, the authorities did not confirm the deceased’s identification.

Additionally, according to TMZ, there was no proof of foul play found in relation to Perry’s demise. According to their sources, there looked to be a cardiac arrest at the residence, so first responders were called.

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in the picturesque hamlet of Williamstown, Massachusetts. His life has been filled with both achievements and challenges.

Perry traveled to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue his aspirations. He appeared in several television guest appearances before returning to the show Boys Will Be Boys in 1987 and 1988 as Chazz Russell. His big break came in 1994 when he joined the cast of NBC’s beloved sitcom, Friends, following stints on ‘Growing Pains’ and ‘Sydney.’

Perry battled personal difficulties, especially addiction, despite his extraordinary career accomplishments. He went back to therapy for drug usage in 1997 and 2001. Perry stated that he has no memory of filming ‘Friends’ seasons three through six in an open interview with Britain’s BBC Radio 2.

The actor acknowledged a history of alcoholism and Vicodin misuse in a 2013 PEOPLE cover story. Vicodin was administered to him after a jet ski accident in 1997. Perry acknowledged his addiction to booze and drugs, saying, Perry confessed, ‘I had a big problem with alcohol and pills, and I couldn’t stop. Eventually, things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.’

However, something inside of him ‘clicked.’ In his previous Malibu beach house, he turned a new page in his own life story by founding Perry House, a men’s sober living facility.