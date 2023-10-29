Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in New York with thousands in attendance

On Saturday, thousands of supporters of Palestine flocked to Brooklyn, the biggest borough in New York, to demonstrate against Israel’s shelling of the Gaza Strip. New York, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Muslims and between 1.6 and two million Jews, has been rocked for the past three weeks by protests, marches, and vigils in favor of Israel and the Palestinians.

Left-handed Jewish activists in America are likewise furious about Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas. When police broke up a sizable protest of primarily Jewish New Yorkers occupying Manhattan’s Grand Central station’s main hall in opposition to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza on Friday, hundreds of individuals were brought into custody.

With their “Free Palestine” and “By any means necessary” signs in hand, the gathering was estimated by the New York media and AFPTV to number in the thousands.

According to Israeli officials, after Hamas terrorists broke through the border on October 7, murdering 1,400 people—mostly civilians—and taking 230 prisoners, Israel launched a major air assault. Over 8,000 people have died as a result of Israel’s ceaseless attacks on Gaza since then, with half of them being minors, according to the region’s health ministry, which is under Hamas control.