Renault unveils new Kardian Sport Utility Vehicle: Details

Mumbai: Renault has officially unveiled its new Kardian Sport Utility Vehicle. The new SUV will launched in Brazil. Renault plans to construct the Kardian in Brazil, followed by Morocco.

The Kardian has a length of 4.12 metres and is built on the innovative Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The SUV has split headlights, alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and chrome accents. The SUV comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a four-spoke steering wheel.

The Kardian SUV is equipped with a brand-new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is paired to a six-speed DCT automatic gearbox and produces 125 bhp and 220 Nm of torque.