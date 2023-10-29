DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu islands

Oct 29, 2023, 08:46 pm IST

Noumea: A powerful earthquake measuring  6.3  magnitude on the Richter Scale  struck struck the Vanuatu islands region on Sunday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ),  the earthquake  was at a depth of 94 km.

Earthquakes hit the island nation of Vanuatu regularly. As per experts, around 2000 earthquakes are reported in the country in a year. The country is situated in the ‘Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. In this area two tectonic plates meet. The country is termed as the most disaster-prone region in the world with 49.74 marks.

 

