Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu islands

Noumea: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck struck the Vanuatu islands region on Sunday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 94 km.

Earthquakes hit the island nation of Vanuatu regularly. As per experts, around 2000 earthquakes are reported in the country in a year. The country is situated in the ‘Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. In this area two tectonic plates meet. The country is termed as the most disaster-prone region in the world with 49.74 marks.