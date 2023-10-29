Wayanad Ghat Road Enforces Heavy Vehicle Traffic Limits

Traffic restrictions have been put in place for heavy transport vehicles on the ghat road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad. These restrictions aim to alleviate congestion issues that have plagued the route regularly.

According to Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, heavy transport vehicles are now prohibited from using the ghat road between 3 pm and 9 pm on public holidays and from 6 am to 9 am on Mondays. This road, often referred to as the Wayanad Ghat Road, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kozhikode district collector. The restrictions specifically target tipper trucks with more than six wheels, transport vehicles with more than 10 wheels, and other heavy and multi-axle vehicles.

To manage potential traffic snarl-ups, the Thamarasseery Police has been instructed to ensure the presence of crane operators, mechanics, drivers of tugging vehicles, and JCB operators, especially in the event of accidents. Furthermore, traffic police have been directed to impose substantial fines for illegal parking on the ghat road.

These measures were prompted by a situation on October 22, during the Pooja holidays, when vehicles experienced over six hours of gridlock due to a heavy vehicle stranded at a curve on the ghat road. The road, a 9-kilometer stretch along National Highway 766, sees a consistent influx of tourists, which intensifies during holiday periods.

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the district collectors and district police chiefs of Wayanad and Kozhikode to promptly address the issue and present a report at the next panel meeting. These measures are essential to improve the flow of traffic and enhance the safety of travelers using the Wayanad Ghat Road.