BMW unveils M 1000 XR: Details

Mumbai: The high-performance motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad has revealed the M 1000 XR globally. This bike will be the third edition in the M series. The brand is yet to share the exact launch details.

The new bike is based on the S 1000 XR and S 1000 XR. The vehicle is equipped with M brake calipers with the Brake Slide Assist system as standard. It gets M Carbon wheels, integrated chain guard, long wiser, ignition/steering lock cover, front wheel cover, and side panels, among others.

The M 1000 XR is equipped with a full headlight setup, paired with signature style LED DRLs. It also gets a 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

The M 1000 XR is powered by a water-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. It generate a max output of 198 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The M 1000 XR can touch a top speed of 280 km/h.