Diwali 2023: Know the spiritual significance celebrating Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights. It is celebrated across the globe. Deepawali, Deepavali, or Diwali is the festival of lights. ‘Deep’ means ‘light’ and ‘avali’ means ‘a row’. It falls on the last two days of the dark half of the Hindu month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 12, 2023.

Diwali lasts for 5 days. It starts from the day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is also called Dhan Trayodashi is on November 10. Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) is on November 11, Diwali on the third day, Govardhan Puja on November 14 (the fourth day), and it concludes with the festival of Bhai Dooj on November 15 .

Every year, Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Kartik Amavasya’s date is from 02:44 pm on November 12 to 02:56 pm on November 13. Lakshmi Puja will be performed during Pradosh Kaal on November 12, the day of Diwali.

There are several legends and myths are associated with Diwali. Some believe that Diwali is the celebration which marks Goddess Lakshmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Some others believe it to be a celebration of Lakshmi’s birth, as it is believed that she was born on the new Moon day of Kartik.

In Bengal, during Diwali Goddess Kali is worshipped, who is the Goddess of strength. In certain homes Ganesha is worshipped too, since he is a symbol of auspiciousness.

For some people, Diwali symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 years. When he returned, Lord Ram was welcomed home with diyas which were lighted throughout the kingdom.

As per scholars, there are several spiritual significance for celebrating this festival.

Give and forgive: It is common practice that people forget and forgive the wrongs done by others during Diwali. There is an air of freedom, festivity, and friendliness everywhere.

Rise and shine: Waking up during the Brahmamuhurta (at 4 a.m., or 1 1/2 hours before sunrise) is a great blessing from the standpoint of health, ethical discipline, efficiency in work, and spiritual advancement.

Unite and unify: Diwali is a unifying event, and it can soften even the hardest of hearts. It is a time when people mingle about in joy and embrace one another.

Prosper and progress: On this day, Hindu merchants in North India open their new account books and pray for success and prosperity during the coming year. People buy new clothes for the family. Employers, too, purchase new clothes for their employees.

This festival instills charity in the hearts of people, who perform good deeds. This includes Govardhan Puja, a celebration by Vaishnavites on the fourth day of Diwali. On this day, they feed the poor on an incredible scale.

Illuminate your inner self: Hindus believe that the light of lights is the one that steadily shines in the chamber of the heart. Sitting quietly and fixing the mind on this supreme light illuminates the soul. It is an opportunity to cultivate and enjoy eternal bliss.