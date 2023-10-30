Foreign portfolio investors pullout Rs 20,300 crore from Indian equities in October

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over Rs 20,356 crore from Indian equities this month so far (till October 27). As per market experts, the rise in the US treasury yield and the Israel-Hamas conflict are the main reason for this. Meanwhile, FPIs invested Rs 6,080 crore into the debt market during this period.

FPIs turned net sellers in September and pulled out Rs 14,767 crore. Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months — from March to August. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 1.74 lakh crore during that period. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1 lakh crore and close to Rs 35,200 crore in the debt market this year so far. In terms of sectors, FPIs have been selling in sectors like financials and IT.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of top-10 companies falls by Rs 1.93 lakh crore

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.