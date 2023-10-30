The Guinness World Records is currently investigating the age of Bobi, the world’s supposed oldest dog, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 31. This investigation comes as some veterinarians have expressed skepticism about whether it’s biologically possible for a dog to live into its 30s, with 30 dog years being roughly equivalent to 200 human years.

Bobi garnered significant media attention for his remarkable age, with images from 1999 being scrutinized for discrepancies in the coloration of his paws compared to another dog that passed away in Portugal in October. Furthermore, while Bobi’s age had been registered on a national pet database, this registration is typically based on the owner’s self-certification. Genetic testing performed on Bobi only confirmed that he was indeed old but didn’t provide an exact age.

In response to these questions, a Guinness World Records spokesperson told The Guardian that they are aware of the doubts surrounding Bobi’s age and are “looking into them.”

Vet Danny Chambers, a council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, noted that not a single one of the 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group he runs believes that Bobi was actually 31 years old. He emphasized the importance of irrefutable evidence for the Guinness Book of Records to maintain its credibility within the veterinary profession.

Chambers also mentioned that Bobi’s case had been adopted by individuals advocating against pet food, asserting that dog food is detrimental to pets and promoting raw feeding as a healthier alternative. This is because Bobi reportedly subsisted on human food.

While it’s not uncommon for dogs to live long lives, this generally applies to specific breeds, particularly those that are smaller and not overweight. Vets have also argued that many dog owners are uncertain about the exact ages of their pets.

According to Bobi’s owners, the Costa family, there appears to be a history of good genes in Bobi’s lineage, with his mother living to the age of 18 and another dog from the family passing away at 22.