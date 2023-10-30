Haaland’s Double Secures Dominant Manchester Derby Victory

In Sunday’s fiery Premier League derby, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland made a significant impact by scoring his first two goals at Old Trafford. Manchester United suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning team. Currently, City holds the third position in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 10 games, just two points behind the leaders, Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, this loss marked a setback for United, who had been on a positive streak, placing them in eighth position with 15 points.

Haaland’s contribution was pivotal as he not only opened the scoring with a penalty in the 26th minute, but he also demonstrated his striking prowess with a header shortly after the half-time break. Regarding his penalty, the Norwegian striker remained composed as he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, after VAR confirmed Rasmus Hojlund’s foul on Rodri during a free-kick.

In the second half, City continued to assert their dominance, and Haaland found the back of the net again. This time, it was an excellent pass from Bernardo Silva that allowed him to head the ball home. The goal extended City’s lead and left United fans in a state of shock.

The final blow came in the 80th minute when Phil Foden capitalized on a rebound, scoring City’s third goal. Andre Onana’s save from a Rodri shot landed perfectly at Haaland’s feet, and he delivered a precise cross to Foden. The frustration was palpable among United supporters, with many leaving the stadium early as the match ended in a convincing victory for Manchester City.