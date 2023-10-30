Health Minister: Autopsy of Deceased Today, Condition of 4 Injured in Kalamassery Blast Critical

Health Minister Veena George provided an update on the condition of the individuals injured in the Kalamassery convention center blasts, stressing that four of them remain in critical condition. Notably, among these four, the mother and brother of 12-year-old Libina, who tragically succumbed to her injuries, are among the gravely affected.

The blasts, which occurred at the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery on Sunday, resulted in three fatalities and left over 50 individuals injured. Minister George, addressing the media, also confirmed that the post-mortem examination of the deceased would be carried out on Monday, following the necessary inquest procedures. She explained, “The mother and brother of the 12-year-old girl are on ventilator support. They are admitted to Aster Medicity. The woman sustained 50 per cent burns while the brother has suffered about 60 per cent burns.”

Four other individuals were admitted to the ICU at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, and multiple patients are undergoing treatment at various medical facilities, including Aster Medicity, Sunrise Hospital, and Ernakulam Medical Centre. Those who had been initially admitted to Govt. Medical College were discharged on Sunday night, as per hospital sources.

Minister George mentioned that a DNA test would be conducted to confirm the identity of the first victim’s relative. Leyona Paulose, a resident of Iringol in Perumbavoor, was tragically found charred to death inside the convention hall. Identifying her proved challenging, as she had attended the convention alone, and no other participants were familiar with her.

Tragically, another victim, Kumari Pushpan, 53, from Kaliyar near Thodupuzha, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday evening. She had sustained a severe 90 per cent burn during the blast. Kumari, who lived in a rented house at Koyampadi in Kaliyar, had been attending the convention for the previous two days.

In a significant development, Dominic Martin, a native of Kochi, surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the blast. The case is now under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Kerala police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG).