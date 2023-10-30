Kalamassery Blasts: ADGP Ajithkumar to Lead SIT, DCP Sasidharan Appointed Investigator

A special investigation team has been assembled to scrutinize the devastating bomb blast that occurred during a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting in Kalamassery, Kerala. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of two lives and left more than 50 people injured.

Heading this investigative team is M R Ajithkumar, the ADGP responsible for law and order, as confirmed by the state police chief, Sheikh Darvesh Saheb. The team comprises 21 members, including notable figures like Kochi city police commissioner A Akbar, anti-terrorism squad DIG Putta Vimaladithya, Kochi city police deputy commissioner S Sasidharan, and Thrikkakara assistant commissioner P V Baby. Additionally, Ernakulam town assistant commissioner Rajkumar P, Kalamassery inspector Vipin Das, Kannamali inspector Rajesh, Kuruppampady inspector Firoze, and ATS inspector Biju John Lukose are part of this Special Investigation Team. Deputy Commissioner Sasidharan is the assigned investigation officer.

Tragedy struck when two women lost their lives, and 51 others sustained injuries, some of them severe, in a series of explosions during a Christian religious gathering held at a convention center in Kalamassery on a Sunday morning. The incident sent shockwaves throughout Kerala, leaving the entire community in mourning.

These explosions occurred at an international convention center in Kalamassery, where a significant number of Jehovah’s Witnesses had gathered on the concluding day of a three-day prayer meeting. It was a somber moment for all involved.

Shortly after the incident, a man claiming to be a Jehovah’s Witnesses member surrendered to the police in the Thrissur district, confessing his involvement in the multiple blasts. Police promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and the anti-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).