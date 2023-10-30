Kalamassery Tragedy: 3 Lives Lost, 12-Year-Old Succumbs to Burns; First Victim Identified

The Kalamassery IED blasts have claimed a total of three lives, with the most recent casualty being a 12-year-old girl, Libina, from Malayattoor. The tragic incident occurred at Ernakulam Government Medical College, where the girl had been receiving treatment for severe burns. She suffered a staggering 95% burn injury due to the blast, and despite the medical board’s best efforts and ventilator support, she passed away at approximately 12:40 am on Monday, as confirmed by the hospital.

In the midst of this devastating situation, the first victim of the IED blast inside the Zamra Convention Centre has been identified as Leyona Paulose, a resident of Iringol. The delay in identifying her was due to the fact that she arrived at the convention center alone, and none of the other attendees were familiar with her.

Tragically, another victim, Kumari Pushpan, a 53-year-old widow from Kaliyar near Thodupuzha, also succumbed to her injuries on Sunday evening. She had sustained a severe 90% burn in the blast and had been attending the convention for two days. Kumari leaves behind her sons Sreerag and Sreeraj, as well as her daughter-in-law Divya. Hospital sources have reported that four other blast victims remain in critical condition.

The multiple blasts occurred at an international convention center in Kalamassery, where members of the minority Christian group, Jehovah’s Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day prayer meeting. The incident resulted in over 50 injuries, some of which are severe.

In a shocking turn of events, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses surrendered to the police in Thrissur district, confessing to carrying out the multiple blasts. This incident has left the community in mourning and has raised questions about the motives and circumstances surrounding the tragic event.