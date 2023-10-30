Know 5 common personality disorders

Mental disorders encompass a wide range of conditions. These conditions affect thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and overall mental well-being.

Among the many mental disorders is personality disorders, Personality disorders are a group of mental health conditions characterized by enduring patterns of behavior, cognition, and inner experience that deviate markedly from the expectations of the individual’s culture.

Here are five common personality disorders:

1. Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

Traits:

Intense fear of abandonment and rejection.

Unstable self-image and relationships.

Frequent mood swings and emotional outbursts.

Individuals with BPD often struggle with intense and sudden mood swings, self-esteem issues, impulsive behavior, and fear of abandonment.

2. Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)

Traits:

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a constant need for excessive attention and admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. Individuals with NPD may exploit others for their own gain.

3. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD)

Traits:

Antisocial Personality Disorder is characterized by a chronic pattern of disregard for the rights of others. People with ASPD may have a history of legal issues, aggressive tendencies, and a lack of regard for social norms.

4. Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)

Traits:

Preoccupation with perfectionism and orderliness.

Inflexibility and strict adherence to rules

Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder is characterized by a preoccupation with orderliness, perfectionism, and control at the expense of flexibility and openness to new experiences.

5. Avoidant Personality Disorder (AvPD)

Traits:

Fear of criticism and rejection, leading to social isolation.

Low self-esteem and extreme sensitivity to negative evaluation.

Reluctance to take risks or engage in new activities.

Avoidant Personality Disorder is marked by feelings of inadequacy, hypersensitivity to criticism, and an avoidance of social interactions due to a fear of rejection or disapproval. Individuals with AvPD may struggle with forming close relationships.