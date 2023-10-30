Mahzooz Draw: 3 participants win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 3 lucky participants win Dh100,000 each in the 152nd weekly draw of Mahzooz. The 152nd draws awarded the holders of ID 39793185, ID 39810185 and ID 39793979 Dh100,000 each. The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week.

8 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh18,750 each. 698 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh214 each. 12,457 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 (total: Dh435,995). 81,437 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each, (total: Dh407,185). A total of 94,600 winners shared the total prize of Dh1,443,180.

Also read: IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next few days

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000.