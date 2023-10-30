Matthew Perry’s Passing: Family Shares Memories of His Joyful Life

Renowned for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the beloved TV series “Friends,” Matthew Perry’s untimely passing has left fans and the entertainment world in mourning. The actor, who brought laughter and joy to countless viewers, met a tragic end at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning in his Los Angeles home.

Perry’s family, in an official statement obtained by PEOPLE, expressed their profound grief, saying, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The iconic show “Friends,” which is now available on Netflix, ran for a remarkable 10 seasons and brought unparalleled acclaim to its ensemble cast. Matthew Perry’s performance as the witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002, a testament to his immense talent and contribution to the world of entertainment.