MY Bharat’ Digital Platform to be launched on tuesday during Mann ki Baat

The government is set to introduce ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat), a digital platform focused on nurturing the country’s youth, on October 31, the birth anniversary of India’s iconic figure, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement during his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. He emphasized that this new platform aims to empower young individuals with passion, dreams, and a commitment to participate in nation-building endeavors by utilizing their unique talents.

PM Modi stressed the importance of youth engagement in shaping a “Viksit Bharat” or a developed India, showcasing this as a distinctive initiative. He urged young people to register on the platform’s website, MyBharat.gov.in, which will soon be launched, and participate in the various programs it offers. Additionally, the Prime Minister reiterated his strong support for the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, especially in preparation for the upcoming festival season, encouraging the public to opt for locally made products. By doing so, local artisans and underprivileged communities would benefit, he stated. He also advocated the use of UPI digital payment systems for transactions.

During the radio program, PM Modi celebrated various positive developments and initiatives taking place across the nation. He commended the record-breaking sales of khadi products on Gandhi Jayanti, highlighting that a single store in Delhi’s Connaught Place achieved sales of Rs 1.25 crore in khadi products on that day.