Pak Players Unfazed by ‘5-Month No Pay’ Allegations, Says Coach

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn addressed the ongoing issue of unpaid players as they battle to salvage their World Cup campaign. The team’s performance has been disappointing, and they must defeat Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

“In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege,” Bradburn emphasized. “To prepare ourselves and give our best are the things that we focus on, the things within our control, and there are great expectations, and we’re desperate to make our nation proud.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that contracts have been sent to India and players have signed them, which should enable the payment process. However, the delays in agreements and the no-pay reports have been a distraction.

Bradburn acknowledged the team’s current predicament, saying, “We’re in a position that we didn’t want to be. We were determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we’re not. That hurts the group, and all we can do now is control what we can control, prepare well for the remaining pool games, and hope fate leans in our favor for the semifinals.”

When asked about a recent umpiring decision that went against Pakistan, Bradburn commented, “The simple answer to that (umpire’s decision) is that we try to focus on the things we can control. The umpires control the game, and those things are unfortunate for us, but that’s part of the game.”

Facing Bangladesh, who have had their struggles in the tournament, Bradburn expressed respect for their opponents. Pakistan has a historical advantage against Bangladesh, but recent encounters have been more evenly matched.

“They’re a quality group of cricketers, but we are well prepared for them,” Bradburn concluded.