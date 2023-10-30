Tragic Collision Claims Life of 12-Year-Old in Kottayam Boating Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Monday, a young life was tragically cut short when two boats collided in the serene vicinity of Aymanam in Kottayam. The incident revolved around a Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) boat, which, regrettably, collided with a smaller, traditional country boat near the Koladichira SWTD Ferry Jetty during the early hours of that fateful day.

The victim, Anaswara, a 12-year-old girl, was the beloved daughter of Ratheesh and Reshma, hailing from Vazhaparambu. Anaswara, a diligent seventh-grade student, along with her eight-year-old sister and mother, was on her way to school aboard the smaller boat when this unfortunate accident transpired.

Tragically, during the collision, not only did Anaswara lose her life, but her younger sister also found herself in the midst of this horrifying ordeal, plunging into the river along with her. However, the swift response of rescuers ensured her safety. Anaswara’s lifeless body was recovered as part of an exhaustive search operation led by the Fire brigade and supported by local residents, leaving behind a community in mourning and a family grappling with an immeasurable loss.