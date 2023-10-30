US: Issuance of export licenses for civilian firearms stopped for all non-governmental users for a period of 90 days

The United States has declared a 90-day cessation of export licenses for civilian firearms, ammunition, optical sights, shotguns, and other related items for all non-governmental users. The announcement was made by the commerce department, with the reasoning being foreign policy interests and national security.

The commerce department has provided limited details regarding this halt, but it stated that an urgent review will be conducted to assess the risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities.

According to a report by The Guardian, this halt covers the majority of firearms and ammunition available in US gun stores. Johanna Reeves, an attorney specializing in firearms and export controls, noted that the commerce department had never taken such sweeping action before, as far as she recalls. She stated that while they have individual country policies, nothing of this magnitude has been implemented.

The commerce department has exempted export licenses for Israel, Ukraine, and some other close allies from the temporary halt.

US companies that may be affected by this export ban include Sturm Ruger & Co, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Vista Outdoor. Overseas customers, including stores and distributors that sell firearms, will likely be impacted by this halt. Exporters can still submit license requests during this period, but those requests will be held without action until the pause is lifted.

The commerce department has clarified that the pause will not affect previously issued export licenses. Exporters shipping to government clients will need to specify end users, while applications with police, military, and unnamed government users will be returned without action.