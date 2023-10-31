Controversy Arises Over NCERT Chandrayaan Modules Blending Science and Mythology; Ministry Clarifies

Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) introduced comprehensive learning modules named “Chandrayaan Utsav” with the goal of educating school children about India’s achievements in space exploration. However, the release of these modules has ignited a controversy due to allegations of blending science with mythology.

Multiple reports from Indian media outlets have criticized the NCERT modules, asserting that they propagate pseudoscience and present misleading information intended for middle-school students. The All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN), a coalition of 40 organizations spanning 25 states, has also voiced concerns about the modules, highlighting issues such as inaccuracies and errors in the content. The consortium has expressed the fear that these modules could deter students from pursuing a career in the field of space science. In response to these criticisms, the Ministry of Education has offered clarification, emphasizing the importance of imparting knowledge that extends beyond conventional textbooks. It stated that the intention behind these modules is to instill a sense of pride in India and its accomplishments in the field of space exploration.

The Ministry further stressed the need to expand the scope of educational materials beyond traditional textbooks, with a particular emphasis on conveying the nation’s achievements in a manner that is both accessible and engaging. This response from the Ministry aims to address the concerns raised regarding the content of the Chandrayaan modules and underscores the objective of inspiring students and teachers with knowledge that transcends conventional educational resources.