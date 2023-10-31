Diwali 2023: Know the history and facts about ‘festival of lights’

Diwali is the festival of lights. It is celebrated across the globe. Deepawali, Deepavali, or Diwali is the festival of lights. ‘Deep’ means ‘light’ and ‘avali’ means ‘a row’. It falls on the last two days of the dark half of the Hindu month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 12, 2023.

Diwali lasts for 5 days. It starts from the day of Dhanteras. The first day of Diwali is called Dhanvantari Triodasi or Dhanwantari Triodasi also called Dhan Theras. The second day of Diwali is called Narak Chaturdasi. It is the fourteenth lunar day (thithi) of the dark forthnight of the month of Kartik and the eve of Diwali. On this day Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasur and made the world free from fear.

The third day of Diwali is the actual Diwali. This is the day when worship for Mother Lakshmi is performed. On the fourth day of Diwali, Goverdhan Pooja is performed. The fifth day of the diwali is called Bhratri Dooj. It is a day dedicated to sisters.

Every year, Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Kartik Amavasya’s date is from 02:44 pm on November 12 to 02:56 pm on November 13. Lakshmi Puja will be performed during Pradosh Kaal on November 12, the day of Diwali.

There are several legends and myths are associated with Diwali.The history of Diwali are moored to the stories of Hindu religious scriptures, mostly the Puranas.

The Story of Rama and Sita:

Lord Rama was exiled by his father Dashratha, the King of Ayodhya, along with his wife Sita and his younger brother Lakshman. Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, in which he put an end to the demon Ravana of Lanka.

In Ayodhya, the people welcomed them by lighting rows of clay lamps. So, it is an occasion in honor of Rama’s victory over Ravana; of Truth’s victory over Evil.

The Story of King Bali and Vamana Avatar(the Dwarf):

The other story concerns King Bali, who was a generous ruler. But he was also very ambitious. Some of the Gods pleaded Vishnu to check King Bali’s power. Vishnu came to earth in the form of a Vamana(dwarf) dressed as priest.

The dwarf approached King Bali and asked space that he could cover with three strides. Bali agreed to this request. At this point, the dwarf changed into Vishnu and his three strides covered the Earth, the Skies and the whole Universe. King Bali was send to the underworld. As part of Diwali celebrations, some Hindus remember King Bali.

The Defeat of Narkasur by Lord Krishna:

Lord Vishnu in his 8th incarnation as Krishna destroyed the demon Narkasura, who was causing great unhappiness amongst the people of the world.

Krishna and The Mountain:

In the village of Gokula, many years ago, the people prayed to the God Indra. They believed that Indra sent the rains, which made their crops, grow. But Krishna came along and persuaded the people to worship the mountain Govardhan, because the mountain and the land around it were fertile. This did not please Indra.

He sent thunder and torrential rain down on the village. The people cried to Krishna to help. Krishna saved the villagers by lifting the top of the mountain with his finger. The offering of food to God on this day of Diwali is a reminder to Hindus of the importance of food and it is a time for being thankful to God for the bounty of nature.

Sikh Festival Diwali

In Sikh perspective, Diwali is celebrated as the return of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji from the captivity of the city, Gwalior. To commemorate his undying love for Sikhism, the towns people lit the way to, Harmandhir Sahib in his honour.

Jain Festival Diwali:

Among the Jain festivals, Diwali is one of the most important one. For on this occasion we celebrate the Nirvana of Lord Mahavira who established the dharma as we follow it. Lord Mahavira was born as Vardhamana on Chaitra Shukla 13th in the Nata clan at Khattiya-kundapura, near Vaishali. He obtained Kevala Gyana on Vishakha Shukla 10 at the Jambhraka village on the banks of Rijukula river at the age of 42.