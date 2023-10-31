Dubai based air carrier introduces flights to two new destinations

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai started flight services to Cairo in Egypt and Pozna? in Poland. With the start of these new flights to Cairo and Pozna?, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to 2 destinations, including Alexandria and Cairo, and in Poland to 3 destinations including Krakow, Pozna? and Warsaw.

The airline will operate 3 weekly flights to Pozna?. The total number of flights operated to Krakow, Pozna? and Warsaw from Dubai will surge to 17 weekly flights. Flights between Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) and Pozna? Airport (POZ) will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to POZ start from Dh11,300 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,950. Return Business Class Fares from POZ to DXB start from EUR2,670 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR500.

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Sphinx International Airport (SPX) will operate daily. Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250. Return Business Class fares from SPX to DXB start from EGP32,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EGP9,400.