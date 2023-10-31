External Affairs Minister Vows to Strive for the Well-being of Naval Veterans

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the family members of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death by a Qatari court. During the meeting, he assured them that the Indian government is fully committed to making every possible effort to secure their release. These eight naval veterans have been held in detention in Doha since August 30, 2022.

Jaishankar emphasized the utmost importance attached to this case by the government. He expressed the government’s deep empathy for the families of the detained veterans and reiterated the government’s dedication to continuing its efforts to secure their release. Furthermore, he stated that there would be close coordination with the affected families in this endeavor.

A Qatari lower court, on October 26, issued a death penalty verdict for these naval veterans without disclosing the specific charges against them. In response to this verdict, the families of the Navy veterans have initiated signature campaigns, staged protests, and appealed to the Indian government for intervention in order to secure the release of their loved ones. The eight veterans, who were employed by Dhara Consultancies in Doha, were taken for what was initially assumed to be a routine exercise on August 30, 2022. However, none of the officers returned as they were placed in solitary confinement for over six months, and the nature of the charges against them remained undisclosed.