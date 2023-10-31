Full list of airlines that will fly from Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A

Abu Dhabi: The opening date of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A announced. The new terminal will begin operations on November 1. Etihad Airways will operate a ceremonial flight on October 31, ahead of the official opening to public.

The newest terminal (A) will operate simultaneously with Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from November 1 to 14. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

At triple the size of the previous terminal, Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A will see 28 airlines serve a network of 117 destinations worldwide.

List of airline operating from new terminal:

November 1: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will start flying from the new terminal.

November 9: Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights.

November 14: All 28 airlines — including Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi — will be fully operational from Terminal A.

Terminal A will have 35,000 square metres of retail space with 163 shops. These include Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, and the world’s first Muji airport store. Dining outlets include Jones the Grocer, Taste of India, Starbucks, Camden Food Co., McDonalds and TGI Fridays. Additionally, Todd English will open its his first airport restaurant. It also features two health and beauty spas and a 138-bedroom hotel.