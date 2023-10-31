Moderate intensity earthquake hits Jamaica

Hope Bay: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Hope Bay, Jamaica. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 4 kilometers west-northwest of Hope Bay at a depth of 10 kilometres. There is no immediate reports of serious damage.

Small earthquakes are common in and around Jamaica. The country witnesses around 200 small earthquakes a year. The island sits atop the Enriquillo–Plantain Garden fault zone, which it shares with Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.