Blinken and Austin Scheduled for 2+2 Meeting in Delhi on November 9

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit New Delhi next week for a crucial ‘2+2’ meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, scheduled for November 9. The upcoming meeting will serve as a platform for discussions on various bilateral and global matters, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific region. These talks are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, the humanitarian crisis, Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, and discussions about China.

Additionally, the ‘2+2’ meeting may also address the recent developments related to Canada, particularly the accusation made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concerning the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The meeting comes ahead of the anticipated Quad Summit that India is poised to host later this year. While there has been speculation about the summit taking place in Delhi on January 27, the US has yet to confirm President Joe Biden’s attendance, which adds an element of uncertainty to the event.

The ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue serves as a significant avenue for high-level discussions between India and the United States, encompassing a wide spectrum of issues, ranging from defense agreements, visas, cybersecurity, health, geopolitics, to diplomacy. Secretary Blinken will embark on a journey to various countries, including Tel Aviv, Amman, Tokyo, and Seoul, before arriving in Delhi.