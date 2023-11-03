CPM Extends Invitation to Muslim League for Kozhikode Palestine Solidarity Rally

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended an invitation to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to participate in a Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode. The IUML State Secretary PMA Salam stated that they would decide on the invitation after consulting with their party’s leadership. IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer had previously expressed their willingness to attend if invited.

Additionally, other Muslim organizations such as the leaders of Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulema, the Kerala Muslim Jama’ath, and Mujahid factions were also invited to the event.

Regarding the CPM’s perspective, CPM Central Committee Member AK Balan mentioned, “The Muslim League takes sound decisions despite the side they are on. League rectifies the errors made by the Congress when it comes to matters affecting the nation.”

The CPM is motivated by the success