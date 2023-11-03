Due to weapons training program, anti-terror agency in Rajasthan detains two PFI members

Along with three other PFI affiliates, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from Kota, Rajasthan, for setting up weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota.

The arrested pair, named as Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, were allegedly involved in weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota with the intention of establishing a ‘Islamic rule in India by the year 2047 and to overthrow the democratically elected Central government through violent acts,’ along with three other PFI members, Mohammed Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohammed Sohail.

The NIA has already filed charges against Mohammed Asif, Sadik Sarraf, and Mohammed Sohail. They were also recruiting members and cadres of the PFI with the intention of ‘committing violent acts’ and obtaining money to do so.

The NIA claimed in the statement that Sadiq Sarraf and Muhammad Asif were also active in inciting Muslim youths to engage in illegal activity and terrorist acts in Rajasthan and other regions of India.

The NIA claims that the PFI solicited donations from the Muslim community under the pretense of Zakat, a type of charitable fund intended for social development, but in reality, the monies were used to finance the hiring of weapons trainers and the establishment of training facilities.

Notably, in September 2022, the Union government banned PFI.