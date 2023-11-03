Indian national admits guilt in $11.5 million healthcare fraud case

Chintan Anjaria, an Indian national and owner of a marketing company in India, has admitted his involvement in a substantial healthcare fraud amounting to $11.5 million. The announcement was made by Attorney for the United States, Vikas Khanna. Anjaria entered his guilty plea on October 31 before US District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz in Newark federal court. He faced charges related to conspiring to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback statute and engaging in a healthcare fraud conspiracy.

According to court documents, from February 2017 to May 2022, Anjaria was part of a scheme involving kickbacks and bribery with orthotic brace supply companies, telemedicine companies, and testing laboratories, which led to the submission of fraudulent claims to Medicare. Anjaria’s role included overseeing a marketing company in India that, along with his co-conspirators, identified Medicare beneficiaries for the improper provision of orthotic braces and cancer genetic tests (CGX). The beneficiaries were often coerced into accepting these services, regardless of medical necessity. Anjaria and his company allegedly paid kickbacks to telemedicine firms to obtain doctor’s orders for these services, then directed the orders to orthotic brace suppliers and testing laboratories in the US, with whom additional kickback arrangements were made. The suppliers and laboratories submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare and shared a portion of the proceeds with Anjaria and his company in return for the orders generated through this conspiracy. The scheme resulted in a Medicare loss exceeding $11.5 million.

Anjaria’s sentencing is scheduled for March 12, marking a significant development in this extensive healthcare fraud case that targeted the Medicare system in the United States.