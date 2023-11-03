Modi accuses congress of neglecting tribals and OBCs in Chhattisgarh

During a address at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of corruption, neglecting tribal communities, and disrespecting the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). As Chhattisgarh approaches elections, PM Modi asserted that Congress and progress cannot coexist. He lamented that under Congress rule, tribal populations remained marginalized, the impoverished were ignored, and OBCs were treated with disdain. PM Modi criticized the Congress for making unfulfilled promises despite taking oaths with sacred Gangajal.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP to safeguard the interests of tribals, the underprivileged, and the poor. PM Modi particularly highlighted the Congress’s opposition to a tribal candidate, Droupadi Murmu, assuming the presidency, calling on the state’s tribal population to seek redress for this affront. Accusing the Bhupesh Baghel government of widespread corruption and nepotism, PM Modi pledged that those who had plundered the state would face consequences and be forced to return their ill-gotten gains once the BJP returned to power. He emphasized that this election was not just about electing MLAs or ministers but about shaping the future of the youth who, according to PM Modi, had been deceived by the Congress in various ways, including manipulation of the state’s Public Service Commission.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of being involved in corruption related to cows, liquor, and coal levies, asserting that nepotism and corruption were embedded in the Congress’s policies. To enhance accessibility to education, he announced that MBBS and engineering courses would be conducted in Hindi. He refuted the Congress’s claims of exclusive paddy procurement by the state government, a contention that the Congress dismissed as a “bundle of lies.”