Sara Ali Khan’s Humble Amarnath Journey Earns Fan Applause

Actress Sara Ali Khan, known for her love of travel, recently embarked on a journey to the sacred Amarnath temple in Kashmir, a renowned pilgrimage and tourist destination. Sharing her expedition on Instagram, Sara provided her followers with a glimpse of her spiritual adventure. The video showcased Sara participating in campfire cooking, refreshing herself in the river, and spending the night under a tranquil tree. The simplicity of her actions garnered heartfelt praise from her admirers, demonstrating her down-to-earth nature.

Nestled in a cave at an elevation of 3,888 meters above sea level, the Amarnath temple is located 141 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir. Due to sub-zero temperatures, visitors are generally restricted from entering the cave for most of the year. The temple is accessible to pilgrims only during a specific period, from the ‘Skanda shashti’ day in July to ‘Sravan poornima’ (Raksha bandhan) in August. Hence, the optimal time for a visit to Amarnath is during the months of July and August.

Amarnath is not only a sacred pilgrimage site but also a part of the broader tourism circuit encompassing picturesque locations in Kashmir, including Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg. Sara’s social media account features photographs from various enchanting spots in the region. Prior to her Amarnath journey, Sara had visited other renowned pilgrimage destinations such as Kedarnath, sharing glimpses of her experiences with her followers.

On the professional front, Sara’s most recent appearance was in the blockbuster film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ alongside Vicky Kaushal. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro in Dino,’ co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and ‘Mission Lion,’ a thrilling venture directed by Jagan Sakthi.