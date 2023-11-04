Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh20 million

Abu Dhabi: Azmi Mtanious Hourani, a Syrian expat won Dh20 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 257 held in Abu Dhabi. He won the fortune with ticket number 175573. Hourani purchased his winning ticket on October 24.

Big Ticket informed that throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to win Dh15 million on December 3. People who purchase tickets will be automatically entered into the daily electronic draw and stand a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every day. And those who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a brand-new Range Rover Velar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

From now, tickets can be bought from Terminal A of the new Abu Dhabi Airport. However, until November 14, individuals can continue to purchase them at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3’s arrival hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport.