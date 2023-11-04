British comedian Russell Brand accused of sexually assaulting an extra on 2010 film set

British comedian Russell Brand is currently facing a legal battle following accusations of sexual assault made by an extra during the filming of the romantic comedy “Arthur” in July 2010. The civil lawsuit has been filed in the United States and is the first time such allegations have been officially presented in a legal context.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe in the affidavit, alleges that while on the set of “Arthur,” Russell Brand exposed himself in front of her, with both the cast and crew present as witnesses. Later on the same day, the plaintiff claims that Brand followed her into a restroom, sexually assaulting her while a member of the production crew stood guard outside the door. She states that Brand appeared to be intoxicated and had a bottle of vodka with him on the day of the alleged assault.

The lawsuit names Warner Bros Pictures, along with other companies involved in the film’s production, as defendants.

The woman has stated that she experiences severe embarrassment, shame, fear, and difficulty trusting others as a result of the alleged abuse. As she continues to work as an actor, she also has professional concerns about being associated with the case and fears potential industry blacklisting. Seeking unspecified damages from Russell Brand, the woman also expresses apprehension about potential harassment from the comedian’s followers if her identity were to be revealed.

The lawsuit is filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act, a New York state law that permits alleged victims of sexual offenses for which the statute of limitations has expired to file civil suits. This legal window was established by the legislation and is in effect from November 24, 2022, to November 24, 2023.

These allegations are not the first to be raised against Russell Brand. In a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, four women alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in both the UK and Los Angeles over a seven-year period, spanning from 2006 to 2013. This timeframe coincides with Brand’s prominent positions at BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and his Hollywood acting career.

Both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are conducting investigations in response to these allegations, as well as reports of harassment and stalking.

In a video shared on social media before the media investigation into Brand’s behavior, the comedian vigorously denied the “serious criminal allegations,” emphasizing that all his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual.”

Russell Brand has yet to respond to the recent civil lawsuit filed against him in the United States. The case is currently awaiting legal proceedings, and its outcome remains uncertain.