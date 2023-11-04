Food Vlogger Rahul of “Eat Kochi Eat” Found Dead at Home

Tragic news emerged on Friday night as food vlogger Rahul N Kutty was discovered lifeless in his Madavana residence. With a journey that began in 2015, he had become a beloved figure among food enthusiasts through his captivating videos on the acclaimed ‘Eat Kochi Eat’ platform.

Rahul’s influence extended beyond his vlogging career, as he was an active member of Culinary Culture, an initiative uniting food aficionados and communities. His most recent video for ‘Eat Kochi Eat’ had been shared just two days before the unfortunate incident. Additionally, he frequently featured in videos for ‘Oh Kochi,’ a subsection of Eat Kochi Eat dedicated to showcasing the latest happenings in Kochi.

The official announcement of his passing came via Eat Kochi Eat’s social media platforms. They conveyed their condolences and urged everyone to keep Rahul in their thoughts, saying, “Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul.”

The food vlogging community also poured in their condolences on Instagram. Jayasankar S (@foodiemenon), another prominent food vlogger, reminisced, “So many beautiful memories of having food together with you dear! Gone too soon!”

Behind, Rahul leaves a wife and a two-year-old son, who now face the tragic loss of a beloved husband and father.