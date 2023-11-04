Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts under orange alert on November 4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast for Kerala, indicating widespread rainfall across the state and particularly heavy rainfall in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts over the weekend. They have raised an orange alert, signaling significant weather conditions, for these two districts on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, nine other districts, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, are placed under a yellow alert on Saturday. The IMD’s assessment points to a reduction in rainfall from Monday onwards.

The weather outlook attributes the anticipated rainfall to an easterly wave, which is expected to bring light to moderate showers across most areas in Kerala, with sporadic heavy rainfall occurrences, continuing until November 6. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, are also predicted to occur in isolated places during this period. On Friday, some isolated regions in the state experienced heavy rainfall.